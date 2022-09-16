AJ Brown shares surprising reason he does not like social media

AJ Brown was just as dominant in his first game with the Philadelphia Eagles last week as he was in his three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but the star wide receiver does not want to hear people talk about how good he is.

Brown told reporters on Friday that he has deleted social media apps from his phone. While most players who make similar decisions are tired of reading and listening to negativity, Brown had a much different reason for wanting to stay away from Twitter. He is sick of the praise.

A.J. Brown said he deleted social media off his phone because he didn’t want to hear people telling him how good he played. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) September 16, 2022

Brown was a beast in his regular-season debut with the Eagles. He caught 10 passes for 155 yards in a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions. He’s right that there were a lot of positive tweets about him floating around, so perhaps he did not want them to inflate his ego.

Eagles fans have to love hearing that mindset from their new addition.