Joe Burrow has awesome quote about Super Bowl ambitions

January 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
The Cincinnati Bengals are viewed as serious contenders to win the Super Bowl, but there are plenty of examples of how fleeting that status can be. Just do not tell that to quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow was asked about the so-called championship window on Sunday after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale. Burrow made it quite clear that he is not a believer in the idea of the window with a pretty epic quote.

“The window is my whole career,” Burrow said. “The window is always open.”

That is certainly the attitude you’d like to have. Burrow may face some down seasons, but he is absolutely not lacking in confidence, and will not settle for anything less than title contention.

The quarterback was very much feeling himself after Sunday’s win, and not just because of his quotes. He is clearly putting the rest of the AFC on notice.

