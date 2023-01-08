Joe Burrow had familiar celebration after beating Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals secured a home playoff game with their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and Joe Burrow celebrated the victory in very familiar fashion.

Burrow famously lit up a victory cigar after leading LSU to a national championship three years ago (video here). He did the same after every big Bengals win during their run to the Super Bowl last year. The star quarterback felt Sunday’s feat called for the same celebration.

King of the North. pic.twitter.com/92xFFqyDfA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023

The Bengals already clinched the AFC North title prior to Sunday’s game. However, the cancellation of their game against the Buffalo Bills last week made it so they needed a win. Had they lost to the Ravens, a coin flip would have determined which team got home-field advantage if the two played in the wild-card round.

Some Bengals players sent a message about the coin flip situation with the way they celebrated a touchdown. Between that and Burrow’s victory cigar, you can tell how much the win meant to the AFC North champs.