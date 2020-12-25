 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow posts video of himself walking in recovery from knee surgery

December 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is taking his first steps — literally — in his recovery from knee surgery.

Burrow posted a video on Twitter Friday that showed him walking in what appeared to be a physical-therapy like rehab center.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had his rookie season disrupted this year by a significant knee injury suffered in Week 11 at Washington. He was carted off in the third quarter of the loss with a torn ACL, torn MCL, and other structural issues.

Just over a month later, Burrow is already walking.

The 24-year-old former No. 1 pick passed for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bengals this season. The knee injury may not cost Burrow any time next season.

