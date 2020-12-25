Joe Burrow posts video of himself walking in recovery from knee surgery

Joe Burrow is taking his first steps — literally — in his recovery from knee surgery.

Burrow posted a video on Twitter Friday that showed him walking in what appeared to be a physical-therapy like rehab center.

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had his rookie season disrupted this year by a significant knee injury suffered in Week 11 at Washington. He was carted off in the third quarter of the loss with a torn ACL, torn MCL, and other structural issues.

Just over a month later, Burrow is already walking.

The 24-year-old former No. 1 pick passed for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bengals this season. The knee injury may not cost Burrow any time next season.