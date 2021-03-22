Report: Joe Flacco and Eagles have mutual interest

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the hunt for a veteran quarterback to challenge Jalen Hurts, and one has clearly emerged on their radar.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, the Eagles have brought Joe Flacco in for a meeting. No offer is on the table yet, but there is “mutual interest” between the team and player.

On Eagles and Joe Flacco: my understanding is he's been meeting with the team since about 9 a.m., getting medical evaluation, talking with coaches, etc. Still there. No offer yet but mutual interest. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 22, 2021

Flacco spent 2020 with the New York Jets, where he was brought in as Sam Darnold’s backup. He ended up getting four starts for the team, throwing for 864 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He turned 36 in January, and hasn’t been a full-time starter since 2017.

It’s been reported that the Eagles want to legitimately push Hurts to win the starting quarterback job. There’s a strong perception that Hurts ends up getting the job no matter what, however, which could mean a veteran who wants a legitimate shot at starting may shy away from the Eagles. It may leave Flacco as their best option.