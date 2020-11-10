Joe Flacco, Jamison Crowder connect for most improbable catch of season

Joe Flacco and Jamison Crowder connected for a big touchdown before halftime on “Monday Night Football,” and it turns out the catch was the most improbable of the season, according to one stat.

The New York Jets were leading the New England Patriots 13-10 and had a 1st-and-10 play from the 20 with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. Flacco threw to the left sideline in the end zone for Crowder. The play was initially ruled an incompletion, but it was overturned upon review. Crowder was able to tap his toe in bounds to make the touchdown count.

That touchdown helped the winless Jets go up 20-10 before halftime.

According to NextGen Stats, the pass had a 6.2 percent completion probability, which is the lowest for any completion this season. It was also the most improbable touchdown since 2017.

Joe Flacco and Jamison Crowder's 20-yard TD had a 6.2% completion probability, the most improbable completion of the season, and most improbable touchdown since 2017. Air Distance: 45.2 yds

Receiver Separation: 0.9 yds

Sideline Distance: 0.2 yds#NYJvsNE | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/dt4RIZXr0v — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 10, 2020

The catch looked every bit as difficult and unlikely as the stats made it out to be. What makes it even more surprising is that Crowder made the play while battling through a groin injury that almost kept him out of the game.