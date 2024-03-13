 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 13, 2024

Joe Flacco has signed with a new team

March 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Joe Flacco in a hoodie

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Flacco’s big finish with the Cleveland Browns has landed him another contract.

Flacco has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. The contract is for $8.7 million, with $4.5 million guranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Flacco will be expected to serve as Anthony Richardson’s backup on the Colts.

Last season, Flacco signed with the Browns as a free agent and later became their starting quarterback. He excelled in the starting role and outplayed the likes of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker, who were also behind Deshaun Watson on the depth chart.

Flacco passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading the Browns to a 4-1 record in 5 games. This offseason, the Browns added Jameis Winston as their new backup quarterback and were content to let Flacco walk. The Colts signed him to be their backup quarterback after losing Gardner Minshew to the Raiders.

The Colts will be the 39-year-old Flacco’s fifth NFL team.

Article Tags

Indianapolis ColtsJoe Flacco
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus