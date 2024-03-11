Gardner Minshew agrees to deal with new team

Gardner Minshew is set to join his fourth different team in five seasons, and the veteran quarterback will likely have an opportunity to compete for a starting job.

Minshew on Monday agreed to a 2-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal is reportedly worth $25 million and includes $15 million guaranteed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Minshew will compete for a starting job with Aidan O’Connell.

Sources: The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on a 2-year deal. He'll compete with QB Aidan O'Connell. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Minshew appeared in all 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season. He made 13 starts after rookie first-round pick Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury early in the year.

As he had done in previous stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, Minshew held his own as Indy’s starting quarterback. He threw for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions and also rushed for 3 touchdowns. The Colts finished the season 9-8 and just barely missed the playoffs. Minshew was even named to the Pro Bowl.

Minshew will now be teammates with star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, who had some very unique trash talk for the quarterback last season.

The Raiders cut veteran quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer this offseason. They were mentioned as a potential trade suitor for a big-name quarterback, but the Minshew signing likely removes them from that equation.