Jameis Winston agrees to join new team in free agency

March 12, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Jameis Winston with the Saints

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston is on the move.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the veteran quarterback Winston is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Browns for one year and up to $8.7 million. Winston had interest from multiple teams but has decided to join the Browns, Schultz adds.

The former NFL passing yards leader Winston is now headed to his third career team. He had been with the New Orleans Saints since 2020, but his lone season as their regular starting QB (in 2021) was cut short by a season-ending ACL tear. With the Saints still apparently committed to Derek Carr under center, Winston, 30, is now moving on.

Winston won’t have a pathway to start in Cleveland either with Deshaun Watson entrenched as the starter. But he should serve as a capable backup for the Browns (which also likely means that the team isn’t bringing back this fan favorite).

