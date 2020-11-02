Joe Haden offers extremely high praise for Mike Tomlin

Joe Haden spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, so it goes without saying that he has been greatly enjoying his time in Pittsburgh over the past three-plus seasons. It’s also no surprise that the Pro Bowler has loved playing for Mike Tomlin.

Former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark took to Twitter on Sunday to praise Tomlin for never having a losing season in Pittsburgh. Haden responded by enthusiastically calling Tomlin “the best coach I have ever had in my life!”

LITERALLY THE BEST COACH I HAVE EVER HAD IN MY LIFE!!!!!AND TRUST ME…. I HAVE HAD MY SHARE!!!!! https://t.co/BMQJZkzV6k — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) November 2, 2020

When thinking of Haden’s time with the Browns, that isn’t saying much. His head coaches in Cleveland were Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine and Hue Jackson. The Browns never had a winning season under any of them.

However, it should be noted that Haden said Tomlin is the best coach he’s had in his life, so he was likely referring to before the NFL as well. That’s pretty high praise from a Pro Bowl player.

Haden has taken shots at the Browns in the past, but this should be viewed as more of a compliment to Tomlin than anything.