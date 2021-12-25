Joe Judge, Giants had awesome Christmas gesture for team employees

Joe Judge and the New York Giants sure know how to bring in the holiday spirit.

Judge got his coaching staff and players to form a fund from which they would distribute Christmas bonuses to team employees. This year, they raised $300,000 to distribute to 70 team employees. That comes out to $4,285 per employee — no small amount.

The bonuses were distributed to equipment managers, cafeteria workers and nutritionists, as well as the video and public relations departments, according to the New York Daily News.

While the Giants pooled together resources for Christmas bonuses in the past, the practice has grown greatly under Judge. In 2019, which was prior to Judge being hired, they raised $80,000 for 30 employees. They’ve almost quadrupled the amount and they’ve distributed it to more than double the employees.

The players were pleased to be able to help out so much.

“You don’t know how much a little bit of money does for somebody and what situation they’re in,” Logan Ryan said, via the Daily News. “You never know what someone’s going through.”

The Giants may be disappointing again this season at 4-10, but they sure know how to make the holidays special.

Photo: Jan 9, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Introductory press conference of New York Giants new head coach Joe Judge at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports