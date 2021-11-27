Joe Judge uses rules loophole to avoid naming interim Giants OC

The New York Giants desperately do not want to reveal who will be calling offensive plays Sunday after the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. They’re so desperate, in fact, that they are using a loophole in NFL rules just to avoid a public reveal.

NFL rules require teams to make an offensive coordinator available to speak to the media during the week. In weeks past, that would be Garrett, but he was fired on Tuesday.

Instead of doing that, the Giants used a workaround. They affixed the title of “acting offensive coordinator” to head coach Joe Judge and had him address the media in that role on Friday just to avoid revealing who would call plays.

Joe Judge, who usually speaks informally to the media on Thursday, will have a more formal press conference later today, taking the place of the "offensive coordinator" — an end run around the rules to protect the super secret identity of their play caller. https://t.co/LjyLZDUzaf — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 26, 2021

The silliest part of all this is that it’s pretty easy to figure out who’ll be running the offense. Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens took over Garrett’s duties in one game last season when Garrett had Covid-19. Kitchens will almost certainly fill the job again against Philadelphia, and likely for the remainder of the season. The Eagles are undoubtedly aware of this, and have likely been preparing as if Kitchens will be calling the plays.

Judge has had some pretty weird moments throughout the season. This one would rank pretty highly, especially since his efforts don’t seem to be fooling anyone.