Joe Mixon makes big statement about Bengals’ status

December 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joe Mixon in his Bengals uniform

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures on the sideline before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Mixon is sending a message to the rest of the NFL about the Cincinnati Bengals’ status.

Mixon said Saturday that the rest of the league needs to know that the Bengals are the “big dog of the AFC,” and that the road to the Super Bowl goes through them.

Some might take issue with Mixon’s characterization, particularly fans of the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills. The reality, and what Mixon may be leaning on, is that the Bengals are the reigning AFC champions. From his perspective, it is only fair if the Bengals act like it.

The Bengals have been backing Mixon up on the field. They have won seven straight games, and will have the opportunity to deliver a statement win Monday against the Bills. They have been readily feeding on perceived slights along the way, so the team may well be embracing Mixon’s mindset here.

