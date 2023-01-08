Joe Mixon did ‘coin flip’ celebration after scoring TD against Ravens

Joe Mixon scored a touchdown early in the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and the running back had the perfect celebration planned.

After he plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out, Mixon removed his gloves and took out a coin. He flipped the coin as his teammates huddled around. Several Bengals players then pretended to boot the coin away before they ran off the field.

The message was quite clear. The NFL has implemented some one-time changes to the postseason in response to Cincinnati’s game against the Buffalo Bills being postponed. One of them was the decision to potentially use a coin flip to determine home-field advantage if the Bengals and Ravens play each other in the wild-card round.

The Bengals entered Sunday with a record of 11-4. The Ravens were 10-6. Baltimore would have had a chance to win the AFC North if Cincinnati lost to the Bills in Week 17 and then the Ravens won the Week 18 game against their division rival. Since that possibility is off the table, the NFL decided to crown the Bengals AFC North champs but give the Ravens a chance to earn a home playoff game in the first round. If the Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday, a coin flip will determine which team hosts the wild-card game.

There are several ways the Bengals were hurt by the playoff changes. Obviously, they entered Sunday hoping to avoid the coin flip. Mixon’s celebration was a message to the NFL.