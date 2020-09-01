 Skip to main content
Joe Mixon, Bengals agree to four-year contract extension

September 1, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Mixon will not have to play under the final year of his rookie contract this season, as the star running back has agreed to a long-term deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have signed Mixon to a four-year, $48 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Mixon was set to make just $1.2 million in base salary in the final year of his rookie contract this season. The former Oklahoma star had more than 1,100 yards rushing and nearly 300 yards receiving the past two seasons. He scored eight total touchdowns in 2019.

While he has missed some practice time recently due to migraines, Mixon is expected to be the focal point of Cincinnati’s offense this season. The Bengals will likely rely heavily on him with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow under center.

