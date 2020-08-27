Joe Mixon sitting out practice as he deals with migraines

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has missed practice time recently, which has led to speculation that he might be unhappy with his contract situation. However, the absences are related to the star running back’s health.

Mixon has been dealing with migraine headaches, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The hope is that he will return to the field soon.

Mixon is set to make just $1.2 million in base salary in the final year of his rookie contract this season. The former Oklahoma star had more than 1,100 yards rushing and nearly 300 yards receiving the past two seasons. He scored eight total touchdowns in 2019.

The Bengals have been open about wanting to sign Mixon to a long-term extension, and that could still happen before the start of the season. He’s expected to be a huge part of the offense again with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow under center.