Joe Mixon, Texans mock Rex Ryan in locker room after win

Joe Mixon and some of his Houston Texans teammates took the opportunity to mock Rex Ryan after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in their AFC Wild Card playoff game on Saturday night.

Ryan, who is an NFL analyst for ESPN, had picked the Chargers to win the game. Moreover, he called it a “bye week” for the Chargers. The former New York Jets coach even doubled down on his opinion prior to Saturday’s game.

“I heard somebody say it was a ‘bye week, that the Chargers were gonna win.’ You know who that was? That was me! I’m doubling down!” Ryan said on Saturday.

🧾 📌 Former Head Coach Rex Ryan said he doubles down on calling the #Texans a BYE WEEK for the #Chargers “Houston you’re in trouble” https://t.co/1aLwJ5SrEF pic.twitter.com/q6auzdCIfd — sidelinesarah (@sidelinesarah) January 11, 2025

Ryan’s disrespectful prediction apparently made its way to Houston’s locker room, and may have motivated the Texans’ players.

After the win, Mixon filmed a video inside his team’s locker room where they celebrated the win and rubbed it in on Ryan.

“We smoking on that Rex Ryan pack, man,” Mixon and other Texans said.

“I thought everyone said ‘bye week,'” the players were heard saying.

This video should serve as a good reminder to teams considering hiring Ryan as a head coach why that’s a bad idea. The guy runs his mouth, which often backfires because it makes his team a target.