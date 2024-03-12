Joe Mixon traded from Bengals to another AFC team

The Cincinnati Bengals are not releasing Joe Mixon, after all.

Mixon has been traded to the Houston Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Plot twist: The #Bengals are now trading Joe Mixon to the #Texans, rather than releasing him, sources say. So Zack Moss signs in Cincy, Mixon is traded to Houston. From Joe Burrow to CJ Stroud. pic.twitter.com/TG0G3JMGMp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Reports late Monday night claimed the Bengals had decided to cut Mixon now that they have signed veteran running back Zack Moss. Houston came in with a trade offer instead, which will allow the Bengals to at least get something in return for their former Pro Bowl back.

Mixon spent the first seven years of his career in Cincinnati. He rushed for over 1,000 yards four times with the team, including in 2023. Mixon finished with 1,034 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground last season. He also had 52 catches for 376 yards and an additional 3 scores.

Mixon is due $5.75 million in 2024, which is the final year of his current contract. He should be in line for a big role in Houston after former Texans running back Devin Singletary agreed to a deal with the New York Giants on Monday.