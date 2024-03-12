Bengals pull surprising move at running back

Former Pro Bowler Joe Mixon is out as the Cincinnati Bengals’ top running back.

The Bengals are expected to release Mixon, according to NFL Networks’ Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

The #Bengals are releasing RB Joe Mixon, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Mixon is coming off his fourth 1,000-yard season. Now he becomes a free agent at age 27. pic.twitter.com/iIQCyLJbdd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

The news of Mixon’s release broke concurrently with reports saying that Cincinnati was signing running back Zack Moss to be Mixon’s replacement. Moss’ deal is said to be worth $8 million over two years.

The #Bengals have agreed to terms with RB Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million deal, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The deal includes $4.525 million in the first year for Moss, who cashes in after showing what he could do in Jonathan Taylor’s absence last year. pic.twitter.com/iaiHw4G5dh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old was coming off his fourth 1,000-yard season with the team. He rushed for 1,034 yards with 9 touchdowns on 257 carries last season.

Moss led the Colts with 794 rushing yards across 14 games. He filled in admirably for Jonathan Taylor, who missed 7 games last season due to injury. Moss was second on the team with 5 rushing TDs behind Taylor’s 7.

Mixon becomes the latest star running back forced to find a new home. But the list of teams in need of a running back has continued to shrink since the 48-hour free agency negotiation period began. Names like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, and Tony Pollard have all landed in their next destinations.

But given Mixon’s consistent production and relatively clean bill of health, several teams will likely be in contact with the former Bengals star real soon.