Bengals pull surprising move at running back

March 11, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Joe Mixon in his Bengals uniform

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures on the sideline before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Former Pro Bowler Joe Mixon is out as the Cincinnati Bengals’ top running back.

The Bengals are expected to release Mixon, according to NFL Networks’ Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

The news of Mixon’s release broke concurrently with reports saying that Cincinnati was signing running back Zack Moss to be Mixon’s replacement. Moss’ deal is said to be worth $8 million over two years.

The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old was coming off his fourth 1,000-yard season with the team. He rushed for 1,034 yards with 9 touchdowns on 257 carries last season.

Moss led the Colts with 794 rushing yards across 14 games. He filled in admirably for Jonathan Taylor, who missed 7 games last season due to injury. Moss was second on the team with 5 rushing TDs behind Taylor’s 7.

Mixon becomes the latest star running back forced to find a new home. But the list of teams in need of a running back has continued to shrink since the 48-hour free agency negotiation period began. Names like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, and Tony Pollard have all landed in their next destinations.

But given Mixon’s consistent production and relatively clean bill of health, several teams will likely be in contact with the former Bengals star real soon.

