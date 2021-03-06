Joe Montana makes ‘GOAT’ admission about Tom Brady

Joe Montana used to be regarded by many as the best quarterback ever, but Tom Brady has blown past him. Even Montana seems to recognize that.

Joe Cool was a guest on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday. The subject of his place in comparison to Brady arose. Montana said Brady has been the best quarterback ever for a while.

“I think Tom has taken his place on the top up there a long time ago,” Montana said. “He’s had a tremendous career, he’s fun to watch. Everybody always contests over that, but I think if you look at what Tom has been able to accomplish in his time that he’s played, I think it puts him definitely up there at the top of the list.

“There’s a lot of great guys, as I said, before me. You go back to Otto Graham, who won 10 or 11 championships. It’s hard to compare them, but if you’re looking at it, yeah, definitely Tom at that point.”

Montana won four Super Bowls during his career, was a three-time Super Bowl MVP, and two-time regular season MVP. That was a good enough resume to make him the best for several years, until Brady started collecting his rings. Brady has won three since 2016 to break the tie with Montana and really separate himself in the debate.

It’s not only Montana who knows it, too. Montana’s former teammate is even willing to call Brady the greatest player of all time.