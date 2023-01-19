Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it.

Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.

The great @RealJoeNamath tells @TikiAndTierney he’s a huge fan of @AaronRodgers12 and tells @woodyjohnson4 he would love for Rodgers to come to the @nyjets and wear his retired number 12. pic.twitter.com/pSbHnuMpHN — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 19, 2023

“I’m a big Rodgers fan. I notice that he wears No. 12, of course,” Namath said. “I’m thinking, well, man, if we get him on our side, is he still going to be wearing No. 12, because the number was retired many years ago. … I’d sure like Rodgers, if he’s there, yeah, I want him to wear his number, man.”

Will Rodgers be available? That is a big question. The quarterback has made it clear that his future is up in the air, including whether he plays or not. If he does play, he made it very clear that he will not stick around for a Packers rebuild. The Jets could have an opening under those circumstances.

Rodgers is a long way from moving to another organization, at least right now. If he does, however, he has a pretty big endorsement in New York. After all, Namath has to be pretty sick of watching the Jets offense by now.