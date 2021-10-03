Joe Namath hilariously burns Jets offense with great tweet

Like most New York Jets fans, Joe Namath has found the team very difficult to watch so far this year. The legendary quarterback isn’t denying that reality either.

The Jets were competitive against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, and while it admittedly wasn’t pretty, they were down just 9-7 at the half. A two-yard Michael Carter rushing touchdown accounted for New York’s points, which prompted a pretty hilarious burn from Namath on Twitter.

Is this our first touchdown of the year?! Sure feels like it — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) October 3, 2021

Alas, Joe, it is not. Zach Wilson has two touchdown passes on the season. It is, however, the Jets’ first touchdown since Week 1, so it’s easy to understand why it feels like it’s been ages.

There is no mistaking the fact that the Jets offense has not been fun to watch this year. Coach Robert Saleh had a somewhat surprising comment about that. It might not be something Namath particularly agrees with at this point.