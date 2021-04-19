Joe Namath has extremely flattering comparison for Mac Jones

Mac Jones has quickly risen up draft boards since the end of the college football season, and scouting reports like the one NFL legend Joe Namath gave him on Monday will only solidify the quarterback’s stock.

Namath was asked during an appearance on NFL Network if he could make the argument that Mac Jones deserves consideration as the No. 2 overall pick, which belongs to the New York Jets. Namath responded by comparing Jones to Tom Brady.

“The Alabama quarterback reminds me a bit of … I wouldn’t call it slow, but the gradual football that developed into good footwork of a guy that came out of college and has won seven Super Bowls,” Namath said. “You know who I’m talking about. There’s a little comparison there with the movement.”

Namath added that many NFL teams now prefer quarterbacks who can run, but he said “what’s between the ears” is more important. He sees some Brady-like tendencies in that department for Jones as well.

“Tom Brady is not fleet of foot. Jones is not fleet of foot, but he might be the best player of the bunch,” Namath said.

Of course, Namath made the disclaimer that Brady is “one of a kind” and no one compares to him, but he said Jones at this point reminds him of where Brady was at when Brady was coming out of Michigan in 2000.

Hopefully the Brady comparisons don’t place too much pressure on Jones, because Namath is not the first to make one. Draft analyst Mel Kiper recently compared Jones to Brady for a different reason.