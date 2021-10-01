 Skip to main content
#pounditFriday, October 1, 2021

Robert Saleh thinks Zach Wilson’s struggles are a ‘good thing’

October 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

Zach Wilson

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh subscribes to the notion that rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will learn a lot from the struggles he’s experiencing.

Saleh admitted Friday that Wilson has dealt with “every scar you can possibly imagine” through his first three games in the NFL. The head coach maintained, however, that it would be good for Wilson’s long-term development.

Saleh and the Jets are betting that Wilson will take these games as learning experiences without having his confidence sapped. There are certainly risks to that approach. Just ask this former NFL quarterback and the warning he had about throwing rookie quarterbacks directly into the fire.

One thing that probably isn’t helpful to Wilson? Public criticism from teammates, like what he got after Week 3. The Jets will want to keep that in-house.

.

