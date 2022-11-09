 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 8, 2022

Ex-Colts WR shares interesting opinion on Jeff Saturday hire

November 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Jeff Saturday in a suit

Sep 21, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts former center Jeff Saturday attends the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A former Indianapolis Colts player shared an interesting opinion of the team’s hire of Jeff Saturday.

The Colts pulled a stunning move on Monday when they fired Frank Reich and hired Saturday as interim head coach even though Saturday has no college or NFL coaching experience.

Most people couldn’t believe the news, and Indianapolis has been ridiculed over it.

But former Colts receiver Austin Collie says the move was a good thing for the team.

“Eventually, everyone will end up loving this decision,” Collie wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

This could only mean two things.

One, Collie expects Saturday to blow people away and turn the team into a winner. Or two, he feels like us that the move fits into a master (wink wink) plan the Colts have.

The Colts are 3-5-1 and coming off a 26-3 loss to the Patriots. They also recently made a quarterback switch from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger.

Article Tags

Austin CollieJeff Saturday
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus