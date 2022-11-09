Ex-Colts WR shares interesting opinion on Jeff Saturday hire

A former Indianapolis Colts player shared an interesting opinion of the team’s hire of Jeff Saturday.

The Colts pulled a stunning move on Monday when they fired Frank Reich and hired Saturday as interim head coach even though Saturday has no college or NFL coaching experience.

Most people couldn’t believe the news, and Indianapolis has been ridiculed over it.

But former Colts receiver Austin Collie says the move was a good thing for the team.

Eventually, everyone will end up loving this decision. — Austin Collie (@AKCollie_17) November 9, 2022

“Eventually, everyone will end up loving this decision,” Collie wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

This could only mean two things.

One, Collie expects Saturday to blow people away and turn the team into a winner. Or two, he feels like us that the move fits into a master (wink wink) plan the Colts have.

The Colts are 3-5-1 and coming off a 26-3 loss to the Patriots. They also recently made a quarterback switch from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger.