Joey, Nick Bosa have discussed possibility of playing together one day

Joey and Nick Bosa could be looking to pull a Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin some day.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Nick, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end, spoke on the five-year, $135 million extension that his brother Joey, also a defensive end, recently agreed to with the Los Angeles Chargers. Nick said that he and Joey were pretty confident that the Chargers would get a deal done but also acknowledged that they have discussed playing together one day, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Joey, 25, is a two-time Pro Bowler, and Nick, 22, is quickly following suit, having earned Pro Bowl and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019. The new extension will keep Joey in Los Angeles through the 2025 season, while Nick’s rookie deal with the Niners expires after the 2022 campaign.

The two brothers just missed each other at Ohio State (Joey was drafted in 2016 right before Nick’s freshman season), so playing together on the same NFL team one of these days would further bolster their rich family history.