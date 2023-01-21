 Skip to main content
Joey Bosa gets hefty fine for comments about officials

January 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Joey Bosa speaks with the media

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa predicted he would be fined for comments he made about officiating after the team’s playoff loss last week, and he was proven correct Saturday.

Bosa received a $55,546 fine for multiple instances of unsportsmanlike conduct in last Saturday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fine included two separate instances of unsportsmanlike conduct, plus $12,500 for his comments about the officials.

Bosa took a key penalty in the fourth quarter of the 31-30 loss that helped the Jaguars score a two-point conversion as part of their comeback. A day later, he blasted the officials, pointing out that he would get a fine for criticizing them but nothing would happen to the referees who were liable to “blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season”.

Bosa certainly saw the fine coming, and he can have no complaints. Still, it only adds to the sting of how the Chargers’ season ultimately came to an end.

