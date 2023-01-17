Joey Bosa absolutely destroys referees day after loss to Jaguars

Joey Bosa was still hot about the officiating in his Los Angeles Chargers’ 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars a day after losing in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game.

Bosa was called for a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls during the second half. One came after he felt he was held on a play that resulted in a touchdown for the Jags. The other came after he spiked his helmet after he felt the officials missed a false start prior to a touchdown.

Bosa vented about the officials on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his team’s defeat. As he stood in front of his locker at the Chargers’ practice facility, Bosa spoke about the need for himself to be more accountable, and for officials to also be held accountable.

“I need to be more accountable for my actions, obviously … I think there just needs to be more accountability. If I say something I get a $40,000 fine. But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they’re probably back in the locker room after the game like, ‘Ha, got that a–hole. You know, yeah, got him. Fifteen yards. What a loser.’ I guarantee you that’s what they’re f–king talking back.”

Sheesh, does it sound to you like the officials have gotten into Bosa’s head or what? He already feels like they have it out for him, and that’s not a good mentality. If you want to complain about calls or try to get things to go more in your favor, there are much better ways to go about it. But spiking your helmet, incurring two penalties, and then calling out officials so publicly probably are the worst responses possible.