Joey Bosa likely headed for injured reserve

November 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Joey Bosa speaks with the media

Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during minicamp press conference at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joey Bosa may have avoided a major injury despite getting hurt on Sunday, but that does not mean he will avoid a trip to injured reserve.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday that Bosa has a sprained foot and is likely to go on injured reserve.

Bosa would have to miss at least four games once placed on IR.

The Chargers pass rusher got hurt in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Bosa limped off the field in the first quarter and was seen crying on a cart.

Bosa has dealt with injuries throughout his career. The 2016 No. 3 overall draft pick played in just five games last season, 12 in 2020 and 7 in 2018. He has 6.5 sacks in 9 games this season for the 4-6 Chargers.

