Joey Bosa likely headed for injured reserve

Joey Bosa may have avoided a major injury despite getting hurt on Sunday, but that does not mean he will avoid a trip to injured reserve.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday that Bosa has a sprained foot and is likely to go on injured reserve.

#Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa, who was carted off Sunday and eventually ruled out, was diagnosed with a foot sprain and will likely go on Injured Reserve this week. A tough blow for the LAC defense. pic.twitter.com/faPFB88N10 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

Bosa would have to miss at least four games once placed on IR.

The Chargers pass rusher got hurt in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Bosa limped off the field in the first quarter and was seen crying on a cart.

Bosa has dealt with injuries throughout his career. The 2016 No. 3 overall draft pick played in just five games last season, 12 in 2020 and 7 in 2018. He has 6.5 sacks in 9 games this season for the 4-6 Chargers.