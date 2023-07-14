John Elway endorses Broncos’ big offseason change

John Elway no longer has any formal involvement in the Denver Broncos, but that does not mean the former quarterback and GM is not paying close attention to the franchise.

Elway, who officially left the organization after last season, praised the team’s hire of Sean Payton as head coach, endorsing the move as the ideal fit for both Payton and the Broncos.

“I am excited. He’s a perfect fit for where we are right now, where the Broncos are right now,” Elway said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “Obviously, he has a lot of skins on the wall. He won a Super Bowl before and won a ton of football games. I don’t think there could have been a better fit. I think he will be great.”

Most would agree with Elway’s assessment. The Broncos got a bright offensive mind and one of the most accomplished coaches in the business. That is important since they really need Russell Wilson to rebound for them to be contenders in 2023.

Elway has been closely associated with the Broncos essentially since they drafted him in 1983. He is now taking time to himself, but it’s clear he is still closely following and rooting for the franchise.