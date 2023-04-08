John Elway reveals his future plans after leaving Broncos

John Elway’s longstanding association with the Denver Broncos is over, at least officially. He does not sound particularly eager to return to the NFL with them or any other franchise, either.

In an interview with Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, Elway made clear that he sees himself as done with football, having accomplished all that he sought to do.

“I don’t have that desire to climb another mountain again. I’ve been to the summit a bunch of times in 62 years,” Elway said.

Elway said he is “here if (the Broncos) call on me for anything,” but that he wants to focus on his family and business ventures now that his contract with the team has expired.

“I’ve got the (Elway) restaurants and (Elway) car dealerships and other (enterprises) to keep me busy enough,” Elway said. “I want to play golf. The No. 1 trip on my bucket list is to Normandy. I’ve always wanted to go there. (His wife) Paige and I want to take a boat trip to the Greek Isles, and I’ll spend a lot of my time with my grandkids.”

After his legendary career as the Broncos’ quarterback, Elway transitioned to the front office, and the franchise won a Super Bowl with him as team president. He stepped back from that role in 2020 and served as a consultant until March, when his contract officially expired. His formal role within the NFL apparently ended with that contract, and this time for good.