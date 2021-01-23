John Harbaugh not begging a receiver to come play with Lamar Jackson

Despite all the regular season success, the Baltimore Ravens have fallen short in the playoffs two years in a row. Some of the blame for that has fallen to the team’s offense, specifically issues in the passing game.

The Ravens do not have a clear No. 1 receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson. This might be the offseason to address that with high-end receivers potentially heading for the market, but don’t expect coach John Harbaugh to get on his knees and beg them to come.

“I’m not going to beg anybody to be here,” Harbaugh said Wednesday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’m not a college coach and I don’t have to recruit anybody. ‘You want to win? You want to win? You want to be a part of a great organization, and you want to be a part of a team, and you want to love coming to work every single day, and you’re a football player and you love football? If you’re all about stats, and numbers, and your stat line, and how many balls you catch, necessarily, and that’s all you care for — then there’s a lot of other teams you can go play for, and we’ll be looking forward to lining up against you.'”

Harbaugh essentially sums up the Ravens’ philosophy perfectly. To play in Baltimore, it’s vital to buy into the team. That’s why a lot of veterans decided to join up for 2020 in a bid to win the Super Bowl, but most of them play on the defensive side of the ball.

That said, the Ravens need wide receivers. Even Harbaugh knows that. There’s a reason they were desperate enough to sign this guy late in the 2020 season.