John Harbaugh calls out Broncos coach Vic Fangio for hypocrisy

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was still fuming on Monday over the Baltimore Ravens’ decision to run a play rather than taking a knee the day before, but John Harbaugh clearly does not regret it.

The Ravens were leading 23-7 over Denver when they got possession with just 3 seconds remaining in the game. Everyone expected Lamar Jackson to take a knee, but Harbaugh called a rushing play instead. Jackson picked up five yards, which allowed the Ravens to tie the NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing as a team.

Fangio and the Broncos’ sideline were furious. A video showed Fangio and other members of the team cursing as Jackson ran the ball. On Monday, Fangio said he was not surprised by what the Ravens did because “player safety is secondary” to them. Beware that the video below contains a curse word:

Vic Fangio, less than pleased with the ⁦@Ravens⁩ running the ball late to hit 100-yards rushing in 43 straight games, rather than take a knee. He also said, “player safety is secondary to them.” ⁦@KOAColorado⁩ #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/18JcT5UDxx — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) October 4, 2021

Harbaugh didn’t offer any apologies. Instead, he called out Fangio for throwing the ball when his team was trailing by 16 points with seconds left in the game.

John Harbaugh fires back at Vic Fangio: “I don’t know that there’s a 16-point touchdown that’s going to be possible right there [at the end of the game]. “So that didn’t have anything to do with winning the game.” (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/81bBafekrw — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 4, 2021

Harbaugh said after Sunday’s game that running rather than taking a knee was “100 percent my call.” He spoke about the importance of the record to his team, which is why he does not feel badly about going for it.

It’s worth noting that Fangio worked on Harbaugh’s staff as an assistant coach in 2008 and 2009. Given Fangio’s remarks on Monday, it is safe to conclude the two do not have a very close relationship.