Video: Broncos coach Vic Fangio was furious over Ravens chasing record

The Baltimore Ravens chose to run a play rather than taking a knee at the end of their win on Sunday so they could tie an NFL record, and several people on the Denver Broncos’ sideline were furious about it.

The Ravens were leading 23-7 over Denver when they got possession with just 3 seconds remaining in the game. Everyone expected Lamar Jackson to take a knee, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh called a rushing play instead. As you can see in the video below, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and others were irate over the play call.

WATCH: The Broncos sideline was enraged as the Ravens decided to run the ball on the final play of the game rather than take a knee. #9sports #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/QshWgAbkpX — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) October 4, 2021

The Ravens called a running play for Jackson because they had 97 rushing yards as a team at the time. By picking up five yards, the Ravens tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards as a team. They’ve now accomplished the feat in 43 straight games, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers’ streak from 1974-77.

Harbaugh took responsibility for the call and spoke about the importance of the record.

John Harbaugh on running for the record instead of kneeling: “100 percent my call. That’s one of those things that’s meaningful. As a head coach, you have to be mindful of your players and your coaches and what it means to them.” — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 3, 2021

It’s safe to say the Broncos did not view it the same way. Many people have argued that the Ravens broke an unwritten rule. Had someone gotten injured on the play, Harbaugh would have faced a lot more criticism.

This isn’t the first time we have seen controversy surrounding an NFL coach’s handling of the final seconds of a game.