John Harbaugh has classy comment about Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews blew it for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but John Harbaugh isn’t about to change his feelings towards his tight end.

Andrews lost a fumble with his Ravens down 24-19 to the Buffalo Bills in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The turnover gave the Bills good field position, and they capitalized with a field goal to increase their lead to 27-19.

Despite being down by 8, the Ravens rallied to score a touchdown with 1:33 left. They went for a 2-point conversion but failed after Andrews dropped a pass.

That was an absolutely brutal stretch of consecutive possessions that cost Baltimore, which lost 27-25. Despite the defeate, Harbaugh has his tight end’s back.

“We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews,” Harbaugh said. “There’s nobody that has more heart that cares more and plays more than Mark.”

“Mark will handle it fantastic like he always does because he’s a high-character person, he’s a tough person, and he’s a good person. I’m proud of him just like I’m proud of all the guys.”

John Harbaugh: “We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews.” pic.twitter.com/eD1QVQcnf0 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 20, 2025

If you’re Andrews and feeling like you cost your team a shot at the AFC Championship game, at least you know that your coach has your back.

Prior to Sunday, Andrews hadn’t had a drop since Week 6. John Harbaugh knows that and won’t forget all Andrews has done leading up to this point.