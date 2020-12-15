John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski had great exchange after epic shootout

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns played what could go down as the best game of the 2020 season on Monday night, and John Harbaugh was the first to acknowledge if after the game.

When Harbaugh shook hands with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, he referred to the game as “one of the greatest games in history.” He also told Stefanski the two teams may see each other again in the playoffs if Harbaugh’s “can win some games.”

"That's one of the greatest games in history right there." Postgame reactions from the game of the year.

Harbaugh was obviously in a much better mood than Stefanski, but that is understandable considering it was the Ravens who came away with the 47-42 victory.

It’s not very often that NFL fans are treated to a nearly 100-point shootout that also provides us with some quality bathroom humor. Harbaugh and Stefanski should both be proud of the way their teams battled.