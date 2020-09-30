John Harbaugh suggests mask expectations are unrealistic

John Harbaugh thinks some of the expectations regarding coaches wearing masks need to be taken into context.

The Baltimore Ravens coach was seen with his mask not covering his mouth at times on Monday night, including during an argument with an official over a penalty. Harbaugh acknowledged that, but said it was unrealistic to suggest that there would be no moments where a mask might fall down briefly.

John Harbaugh addressed not having his mask covering during his heated exchange with an official over Nick Boyle’s tripping penalty: “I don’t think there is anybody better than us, me or our staff, from the beginning of the game to the end of the game.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 30, 2020

More Harbaugh: “To think in a three-hour heated competitive environment — especially when you’re yelling, that your mask isn’t going to fall down for 5 to 10 seconds — I don’t think anybody could be held to that standard.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 30, 2020

The NFL has taken strict measures to try to ensure coaches wear masks all the time. The league has threatened even stricter ones if compliance continues to be an issue.

Harbaugh certainly suggests that the NFL should take context into account when making these calls. A lot depends on what the TV cameras catch. There’s a big difference between a mask falling down and being intentionally removed, though. Harbaugh has to make sure he’s not doing the latter.