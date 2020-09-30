 Skip to main content
Wednesday, September 30, 2020

John Harbaugh suggests mask expectations are unrealistic

September 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

John Harbaugh thinks some of the expectations regarding coaches wearing masks need to be taken into context.

The Baltimore Ravens coach was seen with his mask not covering his mouth at times on Monday night, including during an argument with an official over a penalty. Harbaugh acknowledged that, but said it was unrealistic to suggest that there would be no moments where a mask might fall down briefly.

The NFL has taken strict measures to try to ensure coaches wear masks all the time. The league has threatened even stricter ones if compliance continues to be an issue.

Harbaugh certainly suggests that the NFL should take context into account when making these calls. A lot depends on what the TV cameras catch. There’s a big difference between a mask falling down and being intentionally removed, though. Harbaugh has to make sure he’s not doing the latter.

