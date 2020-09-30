 Skip to main content
NFL threatens suspensions, loss of draft picks for coaches not wearing masks

September 30, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The NFL has fined multiple head coaches through the first three weeks of the season for not wearing face coverings at all times on the sideline during games, and the league says the penalties could become much more harsh going forward.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL sent another strongly-worded memo to teams this week urging them to comply with all coronavirus-related protocols on game day. Failure to do so may result in suspensions or the loss of draft picks.

Five NFL head coaches and their respective teams have already been fined a combined total of nearly $2 million. The fines could continue to increase if the same coaches violate the protocols, but teams will almost certainly take the policy more seriously if suspensions are possible and draft picks are at stake.

Jon Gruden is one coach who has repeatedly violated the mask rules by taking his mask off during games. After he was fined last week, he responded by wearing this thing on his face.

