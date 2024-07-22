 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 21, 2024

Fans reject John Harbaugh’s bold vision for Lamar Jackson

July 21, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
John Harbaugh looking on

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jogs on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Some NFL fans felt like Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s recent comments about Lamar Jackson may have gone a little overboard.

Harbaugh spoke to reporters Sunday after the Ravens’ first day of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. The 61-year-old coach used the opportunity to go off on Jackson’s critics. Harbaugh then explained what his “vision” is for Jackson.

“The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League,” said Harbaugh. “It’s going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic and his brilliant talent, by all of us pouring into that effort together as a team and by the grace of God and God’s goodwill.”

It’s never surprising to hear a coach talk up his quarterback — or any player on his roster, for that matter. But several fans on X felt as though Harbaugh’s vision was a little too grand for a QB who currently has a 2-4 record in the playoffs.

Jackson does have two MVP trophies in his award cabinet. But it’s hard to imagine a player being in the GOAT conversation without a single Super Bowl appearance just yet.

Article Tags

John HarbaughLamar Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus