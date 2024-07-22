Fans reject John Harbaugh’s bold vision for Lamar Jackson

Some NFL fans felt like Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s recent comments about Lamar Jackson may have gone a little overboard.

Harbaugh spoke to reporters Sunday after the Ravens’ first day of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. The 61-year-old coach used the opportunity to go off on Jackson’s critics. Harbaugh then explained what his “vision” is for Jackson.

“The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League,” said Harbaugh. “It’s going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic and his brilliant talent, by all of us pouring into that effort together as a team and by the grace of God and God’s goodwill.”

It’s never surprising to hear a coach talk up his quarterback — or any player on his roster, for that matter. But several fans on X felt as though Harbaugh’s vision was a little too grand for a QB who currently has a 2-4 record in the playoffs.

When lamar and harbaugh learn to win a Super Bowl, you can def mention that. Until then it sounds ridiculous to say — •RvW (@ravenwizardd) July 21, 2024

Lmao. Even as a Lamar fan, that's funny — Mike G. (@410_mikeg) July 21, 2024

I’m not an NFL head coach, but why are we putting that pressure on Lamar now? Can’t we wait until he’s .500 in playoff games before we talk about the greatest QB of all-time? Seems a bit aggressive when he’s 2-4 in January. — Christopher King (@charmcitydeac) July 21, 2024

Jackson does have two MVP trophies in his award cabinet. But it’s hard to imagine a player being in the GOAT conversation without a single Super Bowl appearance just yet.