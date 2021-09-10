John Harbaugh gives possible hint about Ravens’ RB solution

The Baltimore Ravens’ running back situation has been plunged into chaos due to multiple season-ending injuries, but coach John Harbaugh is projecting optimism that the team has a solution.

The Ravens have brought in multiple veterans in recent days, including Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray. On Friday, Harbaugh suggested that Murray might have the inside track to the biggest role based on his skillset and fit with the offense.

John Harbaugh believes RB Latavius Murray, who signed a one-year deal with Baltimore today, will mesh well with the Ravens offense. "His style fits what we do," Harbaugh said. "You’ve seen our offense. I think you can picture him pretty easily in our offense.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 10, 2021

That’s a bigger endorsement than Bell or Freeman have received. Harbaugh could be giving a signal as to which way this may ultimately go. For now, however, former undrafted rookie Ty’Son Williams may land the biggest role.

The Ravens have had some brutal injury luck before the regular season even started. These are decisions they didn’t expect to have to be making, but Harbaugh seems to think the team is making the best of it.