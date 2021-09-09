Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards the latest in brutal line of Ravens injuries

The Baltimore Ravens have already lost several key players to injury in the preseason, and their bad luck unfortunately continued on Thursday.

Both cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards suffered knee injuries in practice. Early indications are that the injuries could be serious, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that both players are believed to have torn their ACLs.

Peters is a three-time Pro Bowler and starting cornerback for the Ravens. Edwards was also expected to start after Baltimore lost J.K. Dobbins for the year to a torn ACL during a preseason game. Third-year running back Justice Hill then tore his Achilles in practice last week.

The amount of significant injuries to Ravens players leading up to the season is almost unfathomable. Baltimore has since signed Le’Veon Bell to provide running back depth, and he might be thrust into an immediate role.

Losing Peters could be the biggest blow to the Ravens. Replacing a starting cornerback days before the season is extremely difficult.