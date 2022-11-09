 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 9, 2022

Report: Notable MLB owner could bid on Commanders

November 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Daniel Snyder on the field

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders may be on the market and are certain to attract significant names if they are. A new report provided further evidence of that on Wednesday.

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is a potential bidder for the Commanders, according to Josh Kosman of the New York Post. Henry and his Fenway Sports Group are currently in the process of selling English Premier League team Liverpool, which would potentially raise as much as $3 billion that could be put toward a Commanders bid.

Henry has been a notable figure in sports ownership and has been fairly visible as Red Sox owner, at least in the past. Seeking to buy an NFL team would appear to be a fairly natural progression for him.

One significant question would be whether Henry can beat out other inevitable high-profile bidders. One group could prove to be particularly challenging to beat, at least financially.

Article Tags

John HenryWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus