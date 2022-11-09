Report: Notable MLB owner could bid on Commanders

The Washington Commanders may be on the market and are certain to attract significant names if they are. A new report provided further evidence of that on Wednesday.

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is a potential bidder for the Commanders, according to Josh Kosman of the New York Post. Henry and his Fenway Sports Group are currently in the process of selling English Premier League team Liverpool, which would potentially raise as much as $3 billion that could be put toward a Commanders bid.

Henry has been a notable figure in sports ownership and has been fairly visible as Red Sox owner, at least in the past. Seeking to buy an NFL team would appear to be a fairly natural progression for him.

One significant question would be whether Henry can beat out other inevitable high-profile bidders. One group could prove to be particularly challenging to beat, at least financially.