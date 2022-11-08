Famous actor reportedly joins Jeff Bezos’ bid to buy Commanders

The Washington Commanders are not yet up for sale, but that’s not stopping one group with an interest in purchasing the team from forming.

Last week, we learned that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z had plans to team up in a bid to buy the Commanders. On Monday night, the New York Post reported that famous actor Matthew McConaughey was planning to be a part of the Bezos/Jay-Z group.

McConaughey, 53, is a Texas native and minority owner of Austin FC, which is an MLS team. He is a longtime Washington Commanders fan and even a friend of current team owner Dan Snyder. McConaughey is also a big supporter of the University of Texas Longhorns athletics.

Even though McConaughey, Bezos and Jay-Z are making plans for a bid, there is no guarantee that Washington will be sold.

The Snyders have only confirmed that they are considering all options related to the franchise. Though it seems like a sale could be the ultimate outcome, that is not guaranteed. If sold, the price for the team would likely be massive and shatter records.