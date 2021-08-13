John Lynch has intriguing quote about 49ers QB situation

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation has been the subject to a lot of speculation despite the fact that the team has insisted that Jimmy Garoppolo has the starting job. GM John Lynch’s comments Friday are unlikely to do much to quiet that speculation.

Lynch said Friday that rookie Trey Lance is “pushing” Garoppolo, though he did reassert that Garoppolo was the starter.

Newly-minted HOF John Lynch, #49ers GM, tells us this morning about the starting QB job: "It's Jimmy's, but Trey's pushing." — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) August 13, 2021

All the reports on Lance’s progress during camp thus far have been very encouraging. There’s a lot of hype, but coach Kyle Shanahan does not appear interested from pivoting from his plan to start Garoppolo.

Whatever the case, it certainly sounds like Lance will have a role this year. Just how big that is remains to be seen.