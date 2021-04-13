Ex-NFL scout says 49ers taking this player would be ‘arrogant’

The San Francisco 49ers have moved up to the No. 3 spot in the NFL Draft. Their big trade with Miami indicates they feel strongly about a player — one who they believe is a franchise quarterback.

The 49ers have not tipped their pick, but there are numerous reports indicating they will take former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. One former scout thinks that would be an “arrogant” pick.

“I think it would be one of the most arrogant picks in NFL history,” John Middlekauff said in an interview with “The Colin Cowherd Podcast.”

“Every single year, there are Mac Joneses in the second and third round.”

Middlekauff obviously does not think too highly of Jones, at least not as a No. 3 overall pick.

Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that the 49ers pick Jones. We are pretty certain San Francisco will take a quarterback. But the 49ers will likely have their choice of Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields. All the discussion about a pick being “arrogant” may be moot. But we know of at least one draft analyst who would be a big fan of the Jones pick.