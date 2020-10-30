John Ross pushes for trade from Bengals on social media

John Ross left little doubt on Friday that he wants out of Cincinnati.

The Bengals wide receiver publicly demanded a trade on Twitter, hinting at significant unhappiness with the organization. He also disputed reported characterizations of himself as unmotivated.

It’s not a secret that i have requested a trade. Trade me if this how y’all feel. I’m healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It’s hard to love something when your not actually participating in it. Believe me, its not football that i don’t like. https://t.co/IlUg270jbI — Hank Moody (@WatchJRoss) October 30, 2020

This essentially confirms reports from last week.

Ross has been a major bust since the Bengals made him the No. 9 overall pick in 2017. Injuries ruined his rookie year, and he hasn’t been able to get on track since. In total, he’s made just 51 catches for 733 yards in four seasons, and has only two receptions in 2020.

Ross will be hoping to get his wish, much like another Bengals player did recently.