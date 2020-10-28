Carlos Dunlap took his parking spot sign with him after trade from Bengals

Carlos Dunlap’s exit from the Cincinnati Bengals has not exactly been friendly or amicable.

Dunlap was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday after ten-and-a-half seasons with Cincinnati. On his way out, according to his social media activity, he took the sign for his team-issued parking spot with him.

For anybody still interested in Carlos Dunlap’s social media posts. He just took his parking spot sign with him on his way out. pic.twitter.com/g0c0FVeP7t — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 28, 2020

Why not? After all, this has been par for the course for Dunlap’s social media activity lately. Some of his posts prior to the trade were even stranger. He’s been unhappy with his coaches and his role, and he wasn’t afraid to raise eyebrows in a bid to leave.

Dunlap has still been an effective player. The 31-year-old had nine sacks last season before seeing his role reduced in 2020.