Johnny Manziel wants to become a professional golfer

Johnny Manziel’s professional football career didn’t work out as he hoped, so he has his eyes on trying a new sport.

Manziel was a guest on “Green Light with Chris Long” for a podcast episode that was published on Feb. 19. In the episode, Manziel told Long that he aspires to play pro golf.

Manziel is giving himself 12 years to see if he can earn a spot in a PGA Tour event.

“I’m giving myself 12 years to try to play professional golf,” Manziel told Long via The Spun. “I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter some tournaments and see if I can’t go play professional golf eventually. I think it is a very uphill battle, but that’s what I’m setting for my goals. I have 12 years to try and make a PGA Tour event.”

Given that Manziel is only 28, it’s probably a good thing that he has set this goal for himself. He recently said he joined a football league out of boredom. Trying to launch a professional golf career will definitely keep him busy.