Johnny Manziel says he joined new football league because he is ‘bored’

Johnny Manziel is playing football again, but he certainly sounds fairly dispassionate about it.

Manziel is set to debut in the new “Fan Controlled Football” league, which features 7-on-7 action on a 50-yard field. The starting lineups and playcalls will be determined by fans.

So why did Manziel join the league? Out of boredom, he said.

“A big reason I’m here is I’m a little bored,” Manziel told Josh Peter of USA Today. “I’ve been playing golf five days a week, hanging with my boys and playing cards and running around Scottsdale having a blast with a great group of friends that I’ve acquired out there. But I don’t have much of a schedule unless I create one, and I haven’t really created one.

“This isn’t me trying to be a comeback, redemption-type of tour for me to go back and play football anymore moving forward. After I play here, I probably won’t pick up a football again for another year. Two. Or maybe even longer than that. This is just an opportunity that got presented to me to get around a bunch of good guys who I feel like we’ll make great business connections with and I’ll have a lot of fun while I’m doing it.”

At least Manziel’s honest. It’s obvious that he still likes watching football, but he doesn’t seem particularly excited about playing it anymore. He’s still only 28, but his NFL career is finished, and it sounds like his interests are elsewhere.

It wasn’t that long ago that Manziel appeared to be hyping up some sort of comeback. It sounds like he’s moved on from that.