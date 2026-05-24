Johnny Manziel managed to win his MMA debut

Johnny Manziel made his MMA debut on Saturday night, and it actually went quite well for him.

Manziel took part in an MMA event at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, taking on 38-year-old influencer Bob Menery. Manziel won in dominant fashion, scoring a first-round stoppage.

While the quality of opposition was unimpressive to say the least, Manziel at least looked the part, getting a handful of good kicks and shots in.

Johnny Manziel just stopped Bob Menery in the first round of their MMA fight



Dana White couldn’t stop laughing 💀 pic.twitter.com/9x98EqYsY1 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 24, 2026

Those hoping to see more of Manziel in this fashion will be disappointed, however. He said after the fight that he does not plan to do it again and will call it a career with his 1-0 record.

Manziel’s athleticism is still at least somewhat evident, even if he does not tap into it much anymore. The former Heisman Trophy winner has taken on something of a mentor role for some in recent years, which would have seemed unthinkable a decade ago.